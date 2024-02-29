Open Menu

ADB Delegation Meets LDA DG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 05:35 PM

A delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) met Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General/Lahore Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) met Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General/Lahore Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa here on Thursday.

The delegation was briefed on various projects in Lahore during the meeting and session.

Briefings were given on road structures, transport systems, and traffic engineering

in different parts of the provincial capital.

Transport smart mobility, environmental health, and urban-friendly transport systems

were also come under discussion during the session.

The delegation expressed interest in mega development projects in the provincial capital.

Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, emphasized the necessity for commercial

initiatives to make smart mobility terminals self-sustainable.

He highlighted the completion

of working on promoting cycling culture for a healthy environment in the city.

The Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA also briefed the delegation on initiatives for environmental

health, including targets for electric bikes and measures to combat smog.

The delegation was provided with detailed briefings on ongoing and approved development

projects in the city.

Participants in the session included Principal Transport Specialist at the Asian Development

Bank Syed Hassanein Haider, Project Officer Transport Hamid Khan, Transport Consultant

Huma Zahi, Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed, Chief Engineer TEPA Iqrar Hussain, MD WASA

Ghafran Ahmed, Director Development Lahore Division Javaid Rashid Chohan, NESPAK,

TEPA, and LDA engineers and other members.

