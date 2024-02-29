ADB Delegation Meets LDA DG
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 05:35 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) met Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General/Lahore Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa here on Thursday.
The delegation was briefed on various projects in Lahore during the meeting and session.
Briefings were given on road structures, transport systems, and traffic engineering
in different parts of the provincial capital.
Transport smart mobility, environmental health, and urban-friendly transport systems
were also come under discussion during the session.
The delegation expressed interest in mega development projects in the provincial capital.
Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, emphasized the necessity for commercial
initiatives to make smart mobility terminals self-sustainable.
He highlighted the completion
of working on promoting cycling culture for a healthy environment in the city.
The Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA also briefed the delegation on initiatives for environmental
health, including targets for electric bikes and measures to combat smog.
The delegation was provided with detailed briefings on ongoing and approved development
projects in the city.
Participants in the session included Principal Transport Specialist at the Asian Development
Bank Syed Hassanein Haider, Project Officer Transport Hamid Khan, Transport Consultant
Huma Zahi, Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed, Chief Engineer TEPA Iqrar Hussain, MD WASA
Ghafran Ahmed, Director Development Lahore Division Javaid Rashid Chohan, NESPAK,
TEPA, and LDA engineers and other members.
