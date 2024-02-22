ADB Delegation Visits Faisalabad, Says Taking Steps For Urban Transport System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 06:03 PM
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is taking steps to prepare a stable financing model for the project of urban public transport in the city, under which a BRT (Bus Rapid Transport) style transport system will be planned
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is taking steps to prepare a stable financing model for the project of urban public transport in the city, under which a BRT (Bus Rapid Transport) style transport system will be planned.
In this regard, a three-member delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) visited the city under the leadership of Coordinator Huma Daha and met Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry on Thursday.
Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub Gujjar, Deputy Directors Engineering Umar Iqbal, Talha Tabasim and other officers were also present.
The DG FDA welcomed the delegation and appreciated the preparation of the financing model of Asian Development Bank in the urban transport system of Faisalabad.
He informed them about the details of the proposed transport system for the city under the Faisalabad Master Plan. He said that the city needed efficient urban transport for which the technical and financial support of Asian Development Bank is of great importance.
The delegation talked about the objectives of their mission and said that in this connection, the services of world level consultants would be hired for preparation of a stable financing model for Punjab Urban Transport and BRT Faisalabad.
Recent Stories
Pakistan won't allow spread of false propaganda on social media platforms: Solan ..
Pakistan outplay India in first match
UMBBS, BSc Nursing results; check details here!
Ahmed moves in ITF World Jr semis
Caretaker setup leaves behind useful strategy safeguarding national interests: P ..
Senegal president set for TV interview after weeks of turmoil
SSWMB to set up camps at graveyards, mosques on Shab-e-Barat
Two murder convicts awarded death sentence
PSL 2024 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
China improves procuratorial handling of public complaints
Driving test facility at E-Khidmat Centre
Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali takes notice of ..
More Stories From Business
-
Tokyo stocks end higher with benchmark Nikkei hitting all-time high22 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 17 paisa against dollar21 minutes ago
-
Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%32 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stock market breaks long-standing record high53 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 355 points59 minutes ago
-
Pakistan aims lifting bilateral trade with Saudi Arabia upto $20 billion: Gohar Ejaz2 hours ago
-
Fertilizers imports decreases 2.81% in 07 months2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 100 per tola to Rs 215,3003 hours ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle East3 hours ago
-
Financial security, not fine art, helps drive Japan stocks to record high34 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim35 minutes ago