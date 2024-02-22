Open Menu

ADB Delegation Visits Faisalabad, Says Taking Steps For Urban Transport System

Published February 22, 2024

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is taking steps to prepare a stable financing model for the project of urban public transport in the city, under which a BRT (Bus Rapid Transport) style transport system will be planned

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is taking steps to prepare a stable financing model for the project of urban public transport in the city, under which a BRT (Bus Rapid Transport) style transport system will be planned.

In this regard, a three-member delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) visited the city under the leadership of Coordinator Huma Daha and met Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry on Thursday.

Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub Gujjar, Deputy Directors Engineering Umar Iqbal, Talha Tabasim and other officers were also present.

The DG FDA welcomed the delegation and appreciated the preparation of the financing model of Asian Development Bank in the urban transport system of Faisalabad.

He informed them about the details of the proposed transport system for the city under the Faisalabad Master Plan. He said that the city needed efficient urban transport for which the technical and financial support of Asian Development Bank is of great importance.

The delegation talked about the objectives of their mission and said that in this connection, the services of world level consultants would be hired for preparation of a stable financing model for Punjab Urban Transport and BRT Faisalabad.

