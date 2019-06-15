UrduPoint.com
ADB Director General Calls On Adviser To PM On Finance

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 04:24 PM

Director General Asian Development Bank (ADB), Werner Leipachand Country Director ADB, Ms Xiaohong Yang called on Adviser to the Prime Minister onFinance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, here Saturdayand discussed matters relating to ADB's upcoming operations in Pakistan

The Director General briefed the Adviser that in addition to strong projectportfolio, the Bank is also keen to provide balance of payment financing tosupport Government of Pakistan's structural reform agenda.

This budgetarysupport is estimated to be about dollars 2 billion in the fiscal year 2020and will broadly cover such policy reform areas as trade competitiveness,energy sector and capital markets development.

The Adviser thanked thevisiting Director General for strong support and reiterated Government'scommitment to undertake the much-needed reforms to achieve stability andeconomic turnaround.

