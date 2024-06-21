ADB, EAD Sign Agreement Worth $250 Mln Policy-based Loan
Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Economic Affairs Division (EAD) on Friday signed an agreement worth $250 million policy based loan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Economic Affairs Division (EAD) on Friday signed an agreement worth $250 million policy based loan.
According to the ADB official ‘X’ handle, the agreement aimed at assisting Pakistan drive sustainable investment in infrastructure and services through Public Private Partnership (PPP).
ADB Country Director for Pakistan Yong Ye and Secretary EAD Dr Kazim Niaz signed the agreement.
“ADB Country Director for Pakistan Yong Ye and Secretary EAD Kazim Niaz today signed the agreement for $250 million policy-based loan to assist Pakistan drive sustainable investments in infrastructure and services through public–private partnerships (PPPs)”, ADB said.
Recent Stories
ANP appreciates representation of political parties in CPEC consultative meeting ..
Education, Health to be prioritised in Budget: Bugti
Talal urges coalition partners, opposition to work together for extending maximu ..
Nine months after Gaza war, population entirely dispossessed of livelihood mean ..
Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori arranges get together for diplomats
CM Maryam, Iranian ambassador discuss cooperation in trade, agriculture, livesto ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to field first against South Africa
LFK strongly condemn treatment of Kashmiri political prisoners in Indian jails
CM takes notice of murder of mother, three sisters
Economic growth directly linked with fast sustainable upsurge in exports: PM
Minister for providing egg-laying hens to farmers at subsidised rates
French left vows new taxes as snap election draws near
More Stories From Business
-
IESCO notifies 2-day power shutdown programme2 hours ago
-
WB approves $535 mln for Crisis-Resilient Social Protection, LIVAQUA2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 8.96 points3 hours ago
-
Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St4 hours ago
-
Shaza appreciates Google for creating local assembly of Chromebooks in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market4 hours ago
-
Fertilizer dealers meet with Minister for Industries5 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 09 paisa against Dollar4 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,600 per tola5 hours ago
-
Stock markets drop as tech rally fades4 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal highlights Pak-China partnership as beacon of stability amidst global uncertainties7 hours ago
-
Eurozone business activity growth slows sharply in June4 hours ago