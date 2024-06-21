Open Menu

ADB, EAD Sign Agreement Worth $250 Mln Policy-based Loan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Economic Affairs Division (EAD) on Friday signed an agreement worth $250 million policy based loan.

According to the ADB official ‘X’ handle, the agreement aimed at assisting Pakistan drive sustainable investment in infrastructure and services through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

ADB Country Director for Pakistan Yong Ye and Secretary EAD Dr Kazim Niaz signed the agreement.

“ADB Country Director for Pakistan Yong Ye and Secretary EAD Kazim Niaz today signed the agreement for $250 million policy-based loan to assist Pakistan drive sustainable investments in infrastructure and services through public–private partnerships (PPPs)”, ADB said.

