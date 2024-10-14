Open Menu

ADB Hosts Pakistan Venture Connect 2024 Event

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 06:53 PM

ADB hosts Pakistan venture connect 2024 event

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), through its Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Programme, hosted the Pakistan Venture Connect 2024 event

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Asian Development Bank (ADB), through its Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Programme, hosted the Pakistan Venture Connect 2024 event.

The event was attended by notable figures including Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Lyaziza G. Sabyrova, Regional Head of the Central and West Asia Department at the Asian Development Bank, Saman Ihsan, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Saeed Asharaf Siddiqi, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, all representing the government.

While addressing the gathering at the event Ms. Lyaziza G. Sabyrova expressed her appreciation for the participants from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan.

She emphasized the importance of digital transformation as a means to enhance integration and connectivity among the member countries of CAREC, highlighting the potential benefits of collaborative efforts in the digital realm.

On the occasion, Shaza Fatima Khawaja outlined several key points regarding economic growth and regional cooperation.

She said that a remarkable 25% annual growth in tech exports and recent improvements in macroeconomic stability, foster a favourable investment climate.

She underscored the government's commitment to supporting venture capitalism and facilitating startup growth, even amidst a global downturn in investments, while also promoting regional cooperation to enable startups to access international markets and achieve shared prosperity within the CAREC framework.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Azerbaijan Kazakhstan Asian Development Bank Market Event All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan determined to win 2nd test against Englan ..

Pakistan determined to win 2nd test against England: ) Pakistan cricket team's A ..

5 minutes ago
 PPP leader for immediate convening of CCI meeting

PPP leader for immediate convening of CCI meeting

5 minutes ago
 SCO summit to boost Pak image, economic prospects: ..

SCO summit to boost Pak image, economic prospects: Kissan Ittehad

5 minutes ago
 WCLA launches guided tour of Lahore Fort hidden pl ..

WCLA launches guided tour of Lahore Fort hidden places

5 minutes ago
 French government wants new immigration law in 202 ..

French government wants new immigration law in 2025

5 minutes ago
 45,336 special persons registered for Himmat card

45,336 special persons registered for Himmat card

4 minutes ago
BISP chairperson, Sindh Education Minister discuss ..

BISP chairperson, Sindh Education Minister discuss initiatives for skill develop ..

5 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 25 kg drugs from New Zealand bound parc ..

ANF seizes 25 kg drugs from New Zealand bound parcel

5 minutes ago
 DC reviews implementation of CM initiatives

DC reviews implementation of CM initiatives

5 minutes ago
 DC visits District Council office

DC visits District Council office

4 minutes ago
 Dep Speaker Sindh Assembly highlights PPP's commit ..

Dep Speaker Sindh Assembly highlights PPP's commitment to religious harmony

4 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court

DPO holds open court

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business