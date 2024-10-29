ADB Issues First Biodiversity, Nature Bond
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 07:26 PM
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has issued its first biodiversity and nature theme bond to finance a pool of eligible projects across Asia and the Pacific
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has issued its first biodiversity and nature theme bond to finance a pool of eligible projects across Asia and the Pacific.
The A$150 million (equivalent to US$100 million), 10-year issue was purchased by the Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited of Japan and arranged by Credit Agricole CIB, according to ADB press release received here.
The bond was issued under ADB’s Theme Bonds for Sustainable Development program, in coordination with its Environment group, it added.
“Investing in nature is emerging as one of the most impactful ways to combat climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. Through ADB’s first biodiversity and nature bond, we are pleased to mobilize additional private sector capital to protect, restore and enhance sustainable management of biodiversity and nature mainstreaming,” said ADB Treasurer Tobias Hoschka.
ADB’s theme bonds for sustainable development act as a key vehicle to mobilize private capital in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework while offering investors with a safe and attractive investment opportunity through ADB's AAA credit rating.
“Dai-ichi Life is pleased to have invested in the first Biodiversity and Nature Bond issued by ADB. We are committed to creating a positive impact on society by investing in assets that contribute to solving social issues,” said Dai-ichi Life Managing Executive Officer and Chief General Manager, Investment Kazuyuki Shigemoto.
“We strongly support ADB’s Biodiversity and Nature Bond that will finance projects aimed at nature-based solutions, including biodiversity protection, nature mainstreaming, as well as supporting the livelihoods of the communities,” Dai-ichi added.
ADB has long been committed to protecting biodiversity and nature. It is a founding partner of the Coral Triangle Initiative established in 2009, safeguarding one of the world’s most critical marine ecosystems.
At the Glasgow Climate Community of Practice in 2021, ADB along with nine other multilateral development banks, issued the Joint Statement on Nature, People, and Planet.
In 2023, ADB launched the Nature Solutions Finance Hub along with partners, as well as the Natural Capital Fund, in partnership with the Global Environment Facility. The new ADB’s Biodiversity and Nature Bond was announced at the 16th Conference of the Parties of the Convention on Biological Diversity in Cali, Colombia.
ADB will soon launch its Environment Action Plan 2024–2030: Towards a Nature Positive Asia and the Pacific that will create a road map for its activities to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.
“Credit Agricole CIB is very pleased to assist ADB in its sustainable finance journey since its inception. We assisted ADB through Green Finance and other theme bonds over the last years, said Credit Agricole CIB Global Head of Sustainability Tanguy Claquin.
Claquin said, launching the Biodiversity and Nature Bond is a great achievement to promote nature solution finance encompassing goals related to fighting against nature and biodiversity loss, promoting local economy growth, and inclusion.
Recent Stories
ITP hosts road safety workshop for students and teachers
Global police shut down malware group 'targeting millions'
CPDI advocates for sustainable, equitable, inclusive food systems
DC Battagram prioritizes action against child labour, human trafficking
Participants of National Security Workshop briefed on Pakistan’s foreign polic ..
City Govt starts collecting In/Out tax in fruit, gur markets
Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people 'alive'
PJF, affiliated units celebrate World Judo Day
ETEA finalizes arrangements to introduce Computer Based Testing System
Five killed, two injured in Panjgur firing incident
Five arrested in factory raid, fake pesticides worth Rs 10m seized
PPRA, NUST join hands to boost procurement training in Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Bank ..48 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar48 minutes ago
-
LCCI, PITB ink MoU to boost employment48 minutes ago
-
Traders seek LCCI’s help in overcoming business issues2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 668 more points34 minutes ago
-
Tanveer lauds services of outgoing Japanese Ambassador3 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal reaffirms govt's commitment to inclusive development for all Pakistani3 hours ago
-
Most global stock markets rise with eyes on megatech results5 minutes ago
-
ADB approves $500 mln loan to support climate, disaster resilience in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
'FCCI to resolve problems of hajj tour operators'4 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s exports to US increase by 6.18% in Q1 of FY20245 minutes ago