ADB, JFPR Mark 2 Decades Of Poverty Reduction In Asia-Pacific

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 06:28 PM

The Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific (JFPR), funded by the government and administered by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday marked its 2-decade milestone with a history book launch at ADB's 56th Annual Meeting

Two Decades of Poverty Reduction and Partnership: The Story of the Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction, 2000�2021 chronicles how the fund has responded to the evolving needs of the region. From 2000 to 2021, the fund provided more than $1 billion in grants, financing 520 projects across 36 of ADB's developing member countries.

"JFPR has been an advocate for uplifting the lives of the most vulnerable communities in the region. The book captures the stories of selected projects and showcases the diligence and spirit of the communities served by the fund," said the Director of the Partner Funds Division in ADB's Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department Jacob Sorensen.

"The lives transformed by JFPR serve as a good reminder of the fund's foundation and mission," Sorensen said.

JFPR, formerly the Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction, provided critical support in the aftermath of the 1997 and 2008 financial crises, and disasters such as the Indian Ocean tsunami, typhoon Yolanda, and the Nepal Gorkha earthquake.

In 2020 and 2021, JFPR supported the region's COVID-19 response while managing its existing portfolio under unprecedented circumstances.

