ADB Mission Reviews Implementation Of Power Transmission Strengthening Project Tranche-4

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 06:32 PM

A mission from Asian Development Bank visited the NTDC Headquarters for meeting with National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) management to review the status of future flagship projects, implementation of ADB funded Power Transmission Strengthening Project and Second Power Transmission Enhancement Investment Program Tranche-4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A mission from Asian Development Bank visited the NTDC Headquarters for meeting with National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) management to review the status of future flagship projects, implementation of ADB funded Power Transmission Strengthening Project and Second Power Transmission Enhancement Investment Program Tranche-4.

The delegation comprised Mr. Joonho Hwang, Director Energy Sector Office (ADB), Mr. Ehtasham Khattak, Senior Project Officer (Mission Co-leader) ADB (RMP), Mr. Habib Hassan, Sector Analyst (Energy Sector) Pakistan Resident Mission (ADB), whereas NTDC team was led by Managing Director NTDC, Engr.

Muhammad Waseem Younas, said a press release.

The discussion focused on the future transmission projects, progress of Tranche-4 projects, development and procurement for the Power Transmission Strengthening Project (PTSP).

The Asian Development Bank team expressed its willingness for further cooperation with NTDC to execute these projects.

General Manager (Design & Engineering), Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan, Additional Manager (PMU) Engr. Zabeeh Ullah and Assistant Manager (PMU) Engr. Yasoon Aslam were part of meeting from NTDC side.

