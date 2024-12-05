- Home
- Business
- News
- ADB mission reviews implementation of power transmission strengthening project Tranche-4
ADB Mission Reviews Implementation Of Power Transmission Strengthening Project Tranche-4
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 06:32 PM
A mission from Asian Development Bank visited the NTDC Headquarters for meeting with National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) management to review the status of future flagship projects, implementation of ADB funded Power Transmission Strengthening Project and Second Power Transmission Enhancement Investment Program Tranche-4
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A mission from Asian Development Bank visited the NTDC Headquarters for meeting with National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) management to review the status of future flagship projects, implementation of ADB funded Power Transmission Strengthening Project and Second Power Transmission Enhancement Investment Program Tranche-4.
The delegation comprised Mr. Joonho Hwang, Director Energy Sector Office (ADB), Mr. Ehtasham Khattak, Senior Project Officer (Mission Co-leader) ADB (RMP), Mr. Habib Hassan, Sector Analyst (Energy Sector) Pakistan Resident Mission (ADB), whereas NTDC team was led by Managing Director NTDC, Engr.
Muhammad Waseem Younas, said a press release.
The discussion focused on the future transmission projects, progress of Tranche-4 projects, development and procurement for the Power Transmission Strengthening Project (PTSP).
The Asian Development Bank team expressed its willingness for further cooperation with NTDC to execute these projects.
General Manager (Design & Engineering), Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan, Additional Manager (PMU) Engr. Zabeeh Ullah and Assistant Manager (PMU) Engr. Yasoon Aslam were part of meeting from NTDC side.
Recent Stories
EU delegation, minister discuss cooperation in governance, human capital develop ..
Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani attends 15th convocation ce ..
ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricket with a visit to the ICC Head ..
Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Religious ..
KP TEVTA, RETP sign MoU to boost skill development, employment opportunities
PSX stays bullish, gains 3,134 more points
Senior UK official visits Pakistan, strengthens partnerships in development, cli ..
Bit-coin breaks $100,000; stocks diverge on France, S.Korea crises
Lake City Panthers, Nurpur Lions seek development, title
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Iranian CG visits KP-BOIT to strengthen bilateral trade relations26 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim1 hour ago
-
Pakistan ,Czech Republic discusses key strategies to boost economic cooperation1 hour ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 3,134 more points1 second ago
-
Commerce minister reviews Ministry's performance to set vision for enhancing trade2 hours ago
-
Bit-coin breaks $100,000; stocks diverge on France, S.Korea crises4 seconds ago
-
Gold prices up by 500 per tola2 hours ago
-
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan for Outstanding Rem ..3 hours ago
-
Wheat imports 100 % reduced during first 04 months of FY 2024-253 hours ago
-
Mongolia exports over 74 mln tons of coal5 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange looking up at Thursday open6 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb reiterates importance of inclusive growth, data sharing6 hours ago