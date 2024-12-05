ADB mission visits NTDC Headquarters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) mission visited the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) here on Thursday and held a meeting with the company's top management to review the status of future flagship projects, implementation of ADB funded Power Transmission Strengthening Project and Second Power Transmission Enhancement Investment Program: Tranche-4 midterm review action plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) mission visited the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) here on Thursday and held a meeting with the company's top management to review the status of future flagship projects, implementation of ADB funded Power Transmission Strengthening Project and Second Power Transmission Enhancement Investment Program: Tranche-4 midterm review action plan.

The delegation comprised Joonho Hwang, Director Energy Sector Office (ADB), Ehtasham Khattak, Senior Project Officer (Mission Co-leader) ADB (RMP), Habib Hassan, Sector Analyst (Energy Sector) Pakistan Resident Mission (ADB), whereas NTDC team was led by Managing Director NTDC, Engr.

Muhammad Waseem Younas.

The discussion focused on the future transmission projects, progress of Tranche-4 projects, development and procurement for the Power Transmission Strengthening Project (PTSP).

The Asian Development Bank team expressed its willingness for further cooperation with NTDC to execute these projects.

General Manager (Design & Engineering), Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan, Additional Manager (PMU) Engr. Zabeeh Ullah and Assistant Manager (PMU) Engr. Yasoon Aslam were part of meeting from NTDC side.