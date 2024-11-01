ADB offers support for carbon credits reduction initiatives

Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday offered Capital Development Authority (CDA) support and expertise in the ongoing projects for earning carbon credits and emissions reduction initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday offered Capital Development Authority (CDA) support and expertise in the ongoing projects for earning carbon credits and emissions reduction initiatives.

Country Director Asian Development Bank (ADB) Emma Fan said in a meeting with CDA chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa here and both sides discussed avenues for mutual collaboration.

Chairman CDA warmly welcomed Country Director ADB and highlighted CDA’s commitment to advancing sustainable urban development through ADB’s technical support and expertise.

During the meeting, Chairman CDA emphasized CDA’s strategic shift from the auction of assets to sustainable development models, with a particular focus on the Public Private Partnership model.

He urged the need for ADB’s expertise and technical support to effectively manage various proposals for joint ventures.

Country Director ADB affirmed ADB’s support to Islamabad’s development goals, offering technical expertise for key projects.

It was briefed that the hiring process for international consultants and transactional advisors for the projects is underway to ensure the successful execution of these projects.

Chairman Randhawa commended ADB’s support for CDA and expressed his commitment to a close working partnership.