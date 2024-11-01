Open Menu

ADB Offers Support For Carbon Credits Reduction Initiatives

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 09:42 PM

ADB offers support for carbon credits reduction initiatives

Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday offered Capital Development Authority (CDA) support and expertise in the ongoing projects for earning carbon credits and emissions reduction initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday offered Capital Development Authority (CDA) support and expertise in the ongoing projects for earning carbon credits and emissions reduction initiatives.

Country Director Asian Development Bank (ADB) Emma Fan said in a meeting with CDA chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa here and both sides discussed avenues for mutual collaboration.

Chairman CDA warmly welcomed Country Director ADB and highlighted CDA’s commitment to advancing sustainable urban development through ADB’s technical support and expertise.

During the meeting, Chairman CDA emphasized CDA’s strategic shift from the auction of assets to sustainable development models, with a particular focus on the Public Private Partnership model.

He urged the need for ADB’s expertise and technical support to effectively manage various proposals for joint ventures.

Country Director ADB affirmed ADB’s support to Islamabad’s development goals, offering technical expertise for key projects.

It was briefed that the hiring process for international consultants and transactional advisors for the projects is underway to ensure the successful execution of these projects.

Chairman Randhawa commended ADB’s support for CDA and expressed his commitment to a close working partnership.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Muhammad Ali Asian Development Bank Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

The acceptance by the Chief Minister of Punjab for ..

The acceptance by the Chief Minister of Punjab for the efforts of the provincial ..

2 hours ago
 Wall Street bounces while oil prices gain on geopo ..

Wall Street bounces while oil prices gain on geopolitical fears

5 minutes ago
 Eight killed by outdoor roof collapse at Serbia tr ..

Eight killed by outdoor roof collapse at Serbia train station: minister

2 hours ago
 Traffic arrangements in place for annual Tablighi ..

Traffic arrangements in place for annual Tablighi ijtema at Raiwind

2 hours ago
 China, UAE presidents exchange congratulations on ..

China, UAE presidents exchange congratulations on 40th anniversary of diplomatic ..

2 hours ago
 Sania Zahra murder case: Court rejects bail plea o ..

Sania Zahra murder case: Court rejects bail plea of 3 accused

2 hours ago
Killing of innocent school going children unaccept ..

Killing of innocent school going children unacceptable: Balochistan Chief Minist ..

2 hours ago
 RPO assures police cooperation with business commu ..

RPO assures police cooperation with business community

2 hours ago
 KP govt. inks agreement to establish power transmi ..

KP govt. inks agreement to establish power transmission line

2 hours ago
 China has risen to challenges, turbocharged its ec ..

China has risen to challenges, turbocharged its economy

2 hours ago
 Arrangements for launching drug-free Peshawar camp ..

Arrangements for launching drug-free Peshawar campaign finalized

2 hours ago
 Botswana opposition wins election in historic turn ..

Botswana opposition wins election in historic turnaround

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business