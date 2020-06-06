UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADB, Pakistan Sign $5.28 Mln Norwegian Grant To Strengthen COVID-19 Response

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:27 AM

ADB, Pakistan sign $5.28 mln Norwegian grant to strengthen COVID-19 response

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Pakistan signed an agreement on Friday to expand support for Pakistan's response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province through the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Pakistan signed an agreement on Friday to expand support for Pakistan's response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province through the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF).

Secretary of Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed and ADB's Country Director for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang signed the agreement. After the signing ceremony, Yang met here with Charg� d'affaires of the Royal Norwegian Embassy Sigbj�rn Tenfjord to discuss the project.

Under the agreement, the Government of Norway will provide a $5.28 million grant to strengthen the emergency response system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province amid the COVID-19 crisis. The grant is drawn from the unused resources of the Pakistan Earthquake Fund and will be administered by ADB.

"The grant will help provide emergency response services, procure necessary equipment and supplies to poor communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's remote areas," said Ms.

Yang. "This reflects the enduring partnership and commitment of the Norwegian government and ADB to supporting disaster risk reduction in Pakistan."In April, ADB reallocated $30 million from the National Disaster Risk Management Project to support Pakistan's pandemic response and the NDRMF Board of Directors allocated an additional $20 million from earned interest from the Endowment Fund capitalized under the project.

Norway has provided significant financial and technical support to Pakistan, including in good governance, education, health, and emergency assistance. Norway worked with ADB and other partners to help Pakistan swiftly rebuild and recover from the 2005 earthquake. Following the heavy floods, which devastated large parts of Pakistan in 2010 and 2011, Norway provided more than $56.4 million in aid for flood-affected families and to restore basic services.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Education Norway April Asian Development Bank From Government Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World Health Organisation calls for wearing face m ..

2 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

MoHaP urges diabetic patients not to stop taking M ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

3 hours ago

Boy electrocuted while lifting kite from electric ..

43 minutes ago

Trudeau Announces Over $10Bln in Funding for Canad ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.