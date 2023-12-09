ADB, Planning Ministry organized event on climate resilience

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and the Ministry of Climate Change co-hosted a session “Mainstreaming Resilience through Strengthened Risk Assessment and Planning”.

The event was aiming to highlight success stories on embedding climate resilience, adaptation, and mitigation into the fabric of sectoral development planning through upstream climate risk assessments and modeling in Pakistan.

In a country like Pakistan, where the impacts of climate change are increasingly tangible, this approach is not just necessary; it's imperative for sustainability, said a press release issued by the Ministry on Saturday.

Yevgeniy Zhukov, Director General, CWRD on the occasion pre-launched the National Climate Urban Assessment study, a collaborative effort between the ADB and Harvard University.