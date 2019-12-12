UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADB Plans $2 Billion Investment In Energy Sector During Coming Three Years

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

ADB plans $2 billion investment in energy sector during coming three years

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has planned to invest $2 billion in the energy sector during the coming three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ):Asian Development Bank (ADB) has planned to invest $2 billion in the energy sector during the coming three years.

ADB remains top energy sector partner with $2.1 billion with $300 million released this week for sector reform including addressing the circular debt.

This was stated by a high level ADB team headed by Director General (DG) for Central and West Asia Department, Werner Liepach which met Federal Minister for Power, Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The Country Director ADB in Pakistan Xiaohong Yang was also present during the meeting.

The meeting took stock of ADB funded projects in the energy sector and it was decided that a comprehensive portfolio review meeting would be held by the end of this month between Power Division and ADB to steer the projects to their logical culmination.

It was also agreed that all efforts by the both side would be made to ensure maximum transparency during the execution of projects.

During the meeting, the ADB showed interest in facilitating technical studies for the gas storage facility in Pakistan.

"During later part, the ADB can also consider financing the project", it was also observed by the DG, Werner Liepach.

The ADB team was apprised of approval of New Renewable Energy Policy which will be placed before Council of Common Interest (CCI) in its scheduled meeting by the end of this month. The team was briefed regarding various steps taken by the Power Division to boost the efficiency of the system and campaign against power theft. The circular debt capping plan is also being variously perused and implemented by the Power Division resulting in considerable reduction in its growth from Rs.39 Billion a month to Rs. 12 Billion per month, it was informed.

The ADB team expressed satisfaction over the step taken by the Power Division and terms the efforts a positive for the sector growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Gas Asian Development Bank All From Top Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council meets UAE Chie ..

50 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

28 minutes ago

Faisal Vawda lauds Chohan for restrain over lawyer ..

28 minutes ago

PPP Rawalpindi division office bearers call on Bil ..

29 minutes ago

Cricket: India v West Indies T20 scoreboard

29 minutes ago

Russia Expects Turkey to Share Details of Maritime ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.