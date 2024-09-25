ADB Predicts Improvement In Pakistan Economy, Decline In Inflation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2024 | 07:06 PM
Asian Development Bank says growth, however, is conditional upon continuation of policies in line with the reform agenda
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2024) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday predicted improvement in Pakistan’s economic growth and a further decrease in inflation.
The report stated that Pakistan’s economic growth rate is expected to reach 2.4% in fiscal year 2024, while the GDP growth rate is projected to be 2.8% in fiscal year 2025. However, this growth is conditional upon the continuation of policies in line with the reform agenda.
The report also mentioned that reducing government expenditures and promoting the private sector will be key conditions for improving the trend in Pakistan’s economy.
Inflation, which stood at 29.2% by the end of 2023, has decreased to 23.4% in 2024.
According to ADB, inflation remained high in the first half of fiscal year 2024, but saw a decline in the second half, leading to other positive indicators and a reduction in interest rates.
The Asian Development Bank also said that a stable interest rate and exchange rate would likely contribute to further reductions in inflation in Pakistan, with inflation expected to drop to 15% by fiscal year 2025.
