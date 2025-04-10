ADB predicts slowdown of economic growth in Kyrgyzstan in 2025-26

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) predicts a slowdown in economic growth of Kyrgyzstan in 2025-2026

Gulnur Kerimkulova, the ADB's representative in Kyrgyzstan told reporters in Bishkek on Wednesday that the growth rates remained high in 2024 due to government measures aimed at stimulating economic activity and improving infrastructure, as well as the growth of private consumption.

Growth is expected to slowdown in 2025-2026, but will remain high due to continued investments.

"Inflation will rise amid growing demand, rising utility tariffs and a likely currency depreciation. To maintain high growth rates, the Kyrgyz Republic needs to move to more private sector-led growth through comprehensive structural reforms," ??she said.