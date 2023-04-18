UrduPoint.com

ADB Provides 230 Mln USD For Flood Rehabilitation In Bangladesh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 08:24 PM

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Bangladeshi government on Monday signed agreements on provision of 230 million U.S. dollars in loans to help reconstruct northeastern Bangladesh affected by devastating floods last year

The assistance will help in the reconstruction, improvement of resilience, and economic recovery of the northeastern districts of Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Kishoreganj, Moulvibazar, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Sherpur, Sunamganj and Sylhet.

The assistance will help in the reconstruction, improvement of resilience, and economic recovery of the northeastern districts of Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Kishoreganj, Moulvibazar, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Sherpur, Sunamganj and Sylhet.

An additional 1 million dollar technical assistance grant from the ADB's Technical Assistance Special Fund will support implementing agencies in building their capacities in climate adaptation and disaster risk management, improving project implementation and monitoring, and strengthening flood risk management and early warning system.

