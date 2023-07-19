Open Menu

ADB Raises Bangladesh's Economic Growth Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 08:35 PM

ADB raises Bangladesh's economic growth forecast

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Wednesday said the Bangladeshi economy is forecast to grow faster than initially expected in 2023, following better export performance

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Wednesday said the Bangladeshi economy is forecast to grow faster than initially expected in 2023, following better export performance.

ADB in its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) for July 2023 says the Bangladeshi economy will grow at least 6 percent in 2023-2024, up from the bank's April forecast of 5.3 percent.

For the current 2023-2024 fiscal, the Manila-based lender has kept the forecast for the growth of Bangladesh's economy unchanged at 6.5 percent.

"The higher estimate of 6 percent for FY23 ended on June 30 reflects strong net exports as imports fell more sharply than expected and export growth slowed less than expected," said the ADB in its ADO for July 2023.

The ADB maintains its growth outlook for developing economies in Asia and the Pacific at 4.8 percent this year, as robust domestic demand continues to support the region's recovery.

Inflation is expected to continue falling, approaching pre-pandemic levels as fuel and food prices decline, it said, forecasting inflation in developing Asia at 3.6 percent this year, down from its April forecast of 4.2 percent.

The ADB however revised up inflation projections for Bangladesh and Nepal.

Regarding the performance of Bangladesh's economy, the ADB said manufacturing firms of all sizes leveraged supportive government policies to contribute to growth.

"Crop losses to floods, cyclones, and droughts were partly offset by subsidies, incentives, and other measures. The service sector was buoyed by higher warehouse and support activities and health and social services," it added.

On the demand side, growth in public consumption outpaced expectations, as did public investment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bangladesh Exports Bank Nepal April June July Asian Development Bank All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Fiery bus crash kills 34 in Algeria's remote Sahar ..

Fiery bus crash kills 34 in Algeria's remote Sahara region

5 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan envoy for close liaison to exploit unta ..

Kazakhstan envoy for close liaison to exploit untapped trade potential

5 minutes ago
 Ruwad discusses industrial investment opportunitie ..

Ruwad discusses industrial investment opportunities

41 minutes ago
 Goldman Sachs reports 62% drop in Q2 profits on lo ..

Goldman Sachs reports 62% drop in Q2 profits on low merger activity

5 minutes ago
 ECB Policymaker Blames US Banking Crisis on Social ..

ECB Policymaker Blames US Banking Crisis on Social Media

2 minutes ago
 UAE-Türkiye partnership a driver of development a ..

UAE-Türkiye partnership a driver of development across next decade: Turkish Amb ..

56 minutes ago
Ruptly, OIC-UNA collaborate to bring better unders ..

Ruptly, OIC-UNA collaborate to bring better understanding of news verification t ..

56 minutes ago
 PTCL group posts 26.8% revenue growth in six month ..

PTCL group posts 26.8% revenue growth in six months

2 minutes ago
 SBP designates domestic systemically important ban ..

SBP designates domestic systemically important banks for 2023

2 minutes ago
 Janhvi's hilarious dance moves from "Bawaal" song ..

Janhvi's hilarious dance moves from "Bawaal" song take internet by storm

1 hour ago
 Political parties asked to submit statement of acc ..

Political parties asked to submit statement of accounts by August 29

2 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 71 billion disbursed among 7.9 million be ..

Over Rs. 71 billion disbursed among 7.9 million beneficiary women

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business