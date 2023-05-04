UrduPoint.com

ADB Reaffirms Continued Support To Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 04, 2023 | 11:52 AM

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

The ADB President reposed his trust in Pakistan’s reform agenda and appreciated the required tough stabilization measures taken by government to bring about macro-economic stability in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2023) Asian Development Bank has reaffirmed its continued support to Pakistan.

The assurance was given by the Bank's President Masatsugu Asakawa during a meeting with a Pakistan delegation, led by Secretary, Economic Affairs Division Dr. Kazim Niaz on the sidelines of the 56th Annual Meeting of the board of Governors in South Korea.

He assured Pakistan of its continued support in the areas of domestic resource mobilization, enhancing Public Private Partnership, promoting Women Inclusive Finance and Energy Sector reforms.

While appreciating ADB’s long-standing and generous support to Pakistan, Secretary Economic Affairs Division briefed the President on a series of reforms introduced by the government.

Dr. Kazim Niaz. on behalf of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, also extended an invitation to President ADB to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.

