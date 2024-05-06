ADB Reaffirms Continued Support To Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2024 | 03:07 PM
Minister Ahad Cheema has urged ADB to deploy the additional resources towards high impact interventions including climate actions in the most vulnerable countries.
TBLISI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2024) Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday reaffirmed continued support to Pakistan.
The assurance was given by President Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa during a meeting with a Pakistani delegation led by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema in Georgian Capital Tbilisi.
The President ADB reposed trust in Pakistan’s reform agenda and appreciated the required tough stabilization measures taken by the Government to bring about macroeconomic stability in the country. He assured Pakistan of its continued support in the areas of Public Private Partnership, climate and disaster resilience enhancement, Domestic Resource Mobilization, promoting Women Inclusive Finance and Energy Sector reforms.
The Minister urged ADB to deploy the additional resources towards high impact interventions including climate actions in the most vulnerable countries.
Earlier, speaking during the business session of the ADB’s board of Governors, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema highlighted Government of Pakistan’s firm commitment to wide-ranging program to unlock Pakistan’s economic growth potential. He said the economy is now on the consolidation path with improvements in inflation and some recovery of economic growth.
Ahad Cheema also held meetings with the senior leadership of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and European Investment Bank to discuss their ongoing development portfolios in Pakistan and priority areas for future support. He also held meetings with bilateral development partners including the United Kingdom, Germany and USA to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in key priority areas including end to end digitalization of taxation system, energy infrastructure and climate change.
Recent Stories
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
More Stories From Business
-
EU election could force sharp turn in electric car policy19 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim30 minutes ago
-
2 plots sealed over illegal construction30 minutes ago
-
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s cultural and natura ..35 minutes ago
-
Foreign investment pivotal for 'Macro Economic Stability' in Pakistan: Finance Minister59 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opens 0.07 pct higher60 minutes ago
-
May Day holiday sees over 1.3 billion passenger trips across China1 hour ago
-
Revenues of Chinese SOEs up 3.2 pct in first 3 months1 hour ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens week flat2 hours ago
-
Govt's facilitation approach builds investor’s confidence: Jam Kamal2 hours ago
-
Asian markets build on rally as US jobs data boost rate cut hopes2 hours ago
-
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibrahim Almubarak3 hours ago