UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADB Repurposes $50 Mln To Help Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:29 PM

ADB repurposes $50 mln to help combat COVID-19 pandemic

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has re-purposed $50 million from Pakistan's National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) to support the Government of Pakistan's preventive and response efforts to fight the outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has re-purposed $50 million from Pakistan's National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) to support the Government of Pakistan's preventive and response efforts to fight the outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

The funds, which form part of ADB's series of support for Pakistan's fight against COVID-19, will help to procure medical equipment and supplies to strengthen hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, isolation units, and other medical facilities in the country, said a press release issued by the ADB here on Thursday.

The funds include the reallocation of $30 million of previously approved but unutilized resources from ADB to NDRMF.

Following a request for emergency support from the Government of Pakistan, ADB swiftly processed a change in scope in its NDRMF project, enabling the repurposing and immediate use of these resources in the fight against COVID-19.

In addition, NDRMF has provided $20 million using capital gains from its endowment fund, financed by ADB to support the government's COVID-19 response. These funds complement the financing approved on 2 April by the World Bank under its Pandemic Response Effectiveness Project.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 is a profound challenge for Pakistan and we are committed to providing flexible and timely support to help manage this crisis," said ADB Country Director for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang. "This funding will immediately support Pakistan's efforts to fight the pandemic and strengthen healthcare services for the poorest and most vulnerable groups � including the elderly, women, and children.

" Aside from the $50 million, ADB is mobilizing existing technical assistance � Capacity Building of Disaster Risk Management Institutions � to provide training for at least 5,000 doctors, nurses, and technical staff working on the front lines in intensive care facilities.

The grant will also provide additional technical capacity to the government for planning and coordinating its COVID-19 response.

Last month, ADB approved $2.5 million in immediate response grant funding to help Pakistan purchase emergency medical supplies, personal protective equipment, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and other equipment. This consisted of $2 million from ADB's Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, and $500,000 for procurement of supplies through UNICEF.

NDRMF was established in 2016 in partnership with ADB to provide support for disaster risk reduction and to invest in early warning systems and disaster preparedness projects in Pakistan. ADB provided the initial financing through a $200 million loan while the Government of Australia contributed a $3.4 million grant. In 2018, the Swiss Agency for Development provided a $1.5 million grant and technical assistance to support NDRMF. In January 2020, an additional $5 million was committed to the fund by the Government of Norway.

On 18 March, ADB announced an initial package of approximately $6.5 billion toaddress the immediate needs of its developing member countries as they respondto the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan World Bank Australia Norway January March April Women 2016 2018 2020 Asian Development Bank From Government Asia Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Payments started under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Progr ..

11 seconds ago

Slater wants Haider Ali in Pak squad for T20 WC

14 seconds ago

UAE Gets Invitation to Participate in G20 Energy T ..

52 seconds ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 347 bln into mar ..

53 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

56 seconds ago

Coronavirus cases in Philippines exceed 4,000

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.