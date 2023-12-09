Open Menu

ADB Screens Short Filim Highlighting Floods 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2023 | 09:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) screens a short film highlighting Pakistan's 2022 floods and the need for nature-based climate action and policy orientation in the country at COP28 in Dubai, UAE on Saturday.

ADB Country Director for Pakistan Yong Ye shared ADB's partnership with Pakistan to address key climate challenges, said a press release.

He mentioned ongoing collaboration with Pakistan on updating the National Flood Management Plan, Telemetry system, and developing a dashboard to monitor and track climate finance to ensure informed and evidence-based decision making at the policy level.

Yong Ye also underscored the importance of nature-based solutions to strengthen mitigation and adaptation policies and projects.

