Open Menu

ADB, SECP Collaborate To Enhance Gender Diversity In Non-banking Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 10:01 PM

ADB, SECP collaborate to enhance gender diversity in non-banking Sector

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) conducted a two-day Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop to enhance gender diversity in Non-Banking Microfinance Companies (NBMFCs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) conducted a two-day Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop to enhance gender diversity in Non-Banking Microfinance Companies (NBMFCs).

Representative of all NBMFCs regulated by SECP had attended this session. The initiative prioritized promoting gender inclusivity within organizations and enhancing services tailored to women, who constitute over 70 percent of the sector's clientele, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The workshop trained participants to identify gender biases, implement inclusive policies and tailor financial products for women, encouraging a customer-centric approach. SECP’s Executive Director, Khalida Habib, highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating, “This workshop is a step forward in promoting gender diversity in Pakistan's financial ecosystem, equipping companies to address gender-related challenges and contribute to national goals of inclusion and equity.

ADB’s Deputy Country Director, Asad Aleem underscored ADB’s commitment to gender equity, adding, “Gender diversity is vital for sustainable development. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of inclusive financial systems that empower women and drive economic resilience in Pakistan.”

In addition, an exclusive session on consumer protection was held on Dec 23, 2024, focusing on Consumer Protection Framework for NBMFCs and its link to the Women Equality in Finance Policy for NBMFC approved by SECP. This reinforced SECP’s commitment to balancing gender equity with robust consumer safeguards.

The ToT model ensures long-term impact by enabling participants to train other colleagues at NBMFC, amplifying the reach of this initiative. This collaboration demonstrates ADB’s and SECP’s dedication to empowering women and fostering inclusive growth in Pakistan’s financial landscape.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Women Asian Development Bank All

Recent Stories

ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversa ..

ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversary today

4 minutes ago
 ADB, SECP collaborate to enhance gender diversity ..

ADB, SECP collaborate to enhance gender diversity in non-banking Sector

4 minutes ago
 Steps afoot to develop LG dept on modern basis: Pr ..

Steps afoot to develop LG dept on modern basis: Provincial Minister for Local Go ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law to reorga ..

UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law to reorganise Civil Defence Authority

2 hours ago
 Dubai welcomes 16.79 million international tourist ..

Dubai welcomes 16.79 million international tourists in 11 months

2 hours ago
 Kabaddi Match in Thatha Sadiqabad: Chota Haroon Ka ..

Kabaddi Match in Thatha Sadiqabad: Chota Haroon Kabaddi Club emerges victorious

2 hours ago
IHC rejects bail petition of accused in robbery, k ..

IHC rejects bail petition of accused in robbery, kidnapping case

2 hours ago
 IWMI hosts training workshop on water accounting, ..

IWMI hosts training workshop on water accounting, resource assessment in Peshawa ..

2 hours ago
 Poland bars Hungarian envoy from EU presidency ope ..

Poland bars Hungarian envoy from EU presidency opening

2 hours ago
 Frenchman Castera plots roadmap for Dakar success

Frenchman Castera plots roadmap for Dakar success

2 hours ago
 British novelist David Lodge dies aged 89

British novelist David Lodge dies aged 89

2 hours ago
 Lahore to host 1st mega boxing championship on Jan ..

Lahore to host 1st mega boxing championship on Jan 25; Usman Wazir

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business