Open Menu

ADB Sees Implementation Of Reforms Key To Economic Stability

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2023 | 05:54 PM

ADB sees implementation of reforms key to economic stability

Pakistan's adherence to an economic adjustment program through April 2024 will be critical to restoring macroeconomic stability and the gradual recovery of the country's growth, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in a report on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):Pakistan's adherence to an economic adjustment program through April 2024 will be critical to restoring macroeconomic stability and the gradual recovery of the country's growth, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in a report on Wednesday.

According to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) September 2023, Pakistan's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is projected to recover modestly to 1.9% in fiscal year 2024 (1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024) from 0.3% in FY2023, with price pressures remaining elevated.

However, significant downside risks to the outlook remained unchanged, including global price shocks and slower global growth.

"Pakistan's economic prospects are closely tied to the steadfast and consistent implementation of policy reforms to stabilize the economy and rebuild fiscal and external buffers," said ADB Country Director for Pakistan Yong Ye.

"Greater fiscal discipline, a market-determined exchange rate, and speedier progress on reforms in the energy sector and state-owned enterprises are key to reviving economic growth and protecting social and development spending," Yong Ye added.

Pakistan's economy was jolted by severe floods, global price shocks, and political instability in FY2023, causing growth to weaken and inflation to rise.

According to the ADO, the implementation of the economic adjustment program and a smooth general election in FY2024 are expected to boost confidence, while easing import controls is likely to support investment.

Favorable weather conditions and the government's relief package of free seeds, subsidized credit, and fertilizers are expected to support a recovery in agriculture. This, in turn, will help the industry, which will also benefit from the increased availability of critical imports.

Inflation is expected to ease to 25% in FY2024 from 29.2% in FY2023, as base-year effects set in, food supply normalizes, and inflation expectations moderate. However, sharp increases in energy tariffs under the economic adjustment program, and the continued weakening of the rupee will keep inflationary pressures elevated.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Exchange Import Agriculture Ye Progress Price April June July September Asian Development Bank From Government Industry Asia Election 2018

Recent Stories

Tanzania's economy set to grow by 5.1 pct in 2023: ..

Tanzania's economy set to grow by 5.1 pct in 2023: World Bank

4 minutes ago
 One terrorist killed during IBO in Dera Ismail Kha ..

One terrorist killed during IBO in Dera Ismail Khan: ISPR

12 minutes ago
 Bilawal arrives in Dubai on five-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Dubai on five-day visit

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan women aim for Gold in 19th Asian Games in ..

Pakistan women aim for Gold in 19th Asian Games in China

13 minutes ago
 SWCCI, Superior University ink MoU

SWCCI, Superior University ink MoU

13 minutes ago
 ACS for expediting Property Tax collection process ..

ACS for expediting Property Tax collection process

9 minutes ago
Putin hopes for 'peaceful' resolution in Karabakh

Putin hopes for 'peaceful' resolution in Karabakh

9 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan halts Karabakh operation as separatists ..

Azerbaijan halts Karabakh operation as separatists vow to disarm

9 minutes ago
 IMF rejects govt’s plan to provide relief to ele ..

IMF rejects govt’s plan to provide relief to electricity consumers

28 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts launch of ‘International Conference ..

Dubai hosts launch of ‘International Conference on Policymaking: The Future of ..

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber to host 1st Gulf-Iraq Business For ..

Sharjah Chamber to host 1st Gulf-Iraq Business Forum on 26th September

29 minutes ago
 SEWA approves 5,117 plans, receives 4,319 connecti ..

SEWA approves 5,117 plans, receives 4,319 connections&#039; requests

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business