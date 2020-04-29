UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADB Signs Concessional Loan Agreement Worth $15 M For Punjab Urban Development Projects

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:49 AM

ADB signs concessional loan agreement worth $15 m for Punjab urban development projects

The government and Asian Development Bank (ADB) Tuesday signed a concessional loan agreement amounting to $15 million for Punjab urban development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ):The government and Asian Development Bank (ADB) Tuesday signed a concessional loan agreement amounting to $15 million for Punjab urban development projects.

This concessional loan is a Project Readiness Financing Facility for engineering and designing urban development projects in seven major cities across Punjab, as identified by the provincial government, said a statement issued by Ministry of Eoncomic Afairs here.

Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Secretary Dr Syed Pervaiz Abbas signed the loan agreement with ADB Country Director Xiaohong Yang.

Punjab government's Local Government and Community Development Department is the executing agency for the subject projects.

The Procurement Ready Project (PRF) is expected to be completed by October 31, 2022. The PRF shall prepare readiness for ensuing projects across seven major cities in Punjab province, which are Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, and Sargodha.

The activities under the PRF include preparation of spatial land use plans, updating surveys and studies, and investigating potential geological and hydrological sites proposed.

Conducting due diligence assessments, which will include technical, financial, economic and socioeconomic analysis, in addition to environmental and social impact assessments also proposed in projects.

The prepare detailed engineering designs (DEDs), advanced Procurement actions, if any institutional strengthening activities for metropolitan and municipal corporations/ committees also approved for improved service delivery models.

Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs and County Director of ADB expressed their strong commitment to further the cooperation for socioeconomic development of Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Loan Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Muzaffargarh October Asian Development Bank Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Exceptional precautionary measures to deal with Pe ..

21 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED32.5 bn in three successive ses ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, Industrial and Commercial Bank of C ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

2 hours ago

Turkey's Toll of COVID-19 Cases Rises by 2,392 in ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.