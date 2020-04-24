ADB to provide $1.7b to Pakistan to right impact of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

ADB President has given this assurance to Minister for Economic Affairs Khurso Bakhtiar during a virtual meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2020) Asian Development Bank assured to provide 1.7 billion Dollars to Pakistan to fight the impacts of coronavirus here on Friday.

According to Radio Pakistan, the bank would approve 800 million dollars budget support by June this year. It would provide the next tranche of nine hundred million dollars by the end of this year.

The budget support would be provided to Pakistan on special concessionary basis.

The Minister for Economic Affairs thanked the Asian Development Bank for extending the financial cooperation to Pakistan.