ADB to provide KSTA to Pakistan for strengthening food security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) would provide Knowledge and Support Technical Assistance (KSTA) to Pakistan in order to achieve sustainable food security as well as in controlling pests.

The consensus to this regard was developed in a video-link meeting between Federal Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research Omer Hameed Khan and Director Asian Development Bank (ADB) Yasmin Siddiqi on Tuesday, said a press release.

The ADB will implement KSTA in next 2 years and as both the sides discussed to develop policy framework.

The KSTA would take financial assistance from Technical Support Facility (TSF),Central and West Asia Department (CWRD), climate change fund and water partnership financing fund.

The impact of this assistance will be helpful in sustaining nation food security, besides, building resilience in agriculture sector.

The outcome of KSTA will include building institutional capacity for responding sustainably on national food security as agriculture is a mainstay of Pakistan's economy and vital to ensuring continued food security.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Secretary Omer Hameed Khan mentioned that Pakistan seeks to create a modern, efficient and diversified agriculture sector to ensure food security and right now Ministry is focusing on developing sustainable agriculture in 10 districts of Southern Balochistan.

He asked ADB to provide assistance in developing agricultural projects in Southern Balochistan.