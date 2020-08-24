UrduPoint.com
ADB To Provide Technical Assistance For Sustainable Agriculture Development

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:02 PM

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) would provide Knowledge and Support Technical Assistance (KSTA) to Pakistan in order to achieve sustainable food security as well as for controlling locust attacks

The consensus to this regard was developed in a video-link meeting between Federal Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research Omer Hameed Khan and Director Asian Development Bank (ADB) Yasmin Siddiqi, said a press release.

The upshot of this assistance will be spiraling food security and crop protection, besides technological based data assemblage practices.

The ADB has also expressed interest in supporting research and capacity building in the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

Through this assistance climate adaptive and disaster resilient agricultural practices will amplify in the areas susceptible to climate change and natural disaster.

The assistance would be implemented in 2 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Omer Hameed said that Ministry of National Food Security and Research is responsible for policy making on food sustainability of the country.

He said that government would extend full support to ADB for initiating projects of agriculture sector development.

