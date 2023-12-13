Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) -- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised its economic forecast for developing economies in Asia and the Pacific after robust domestic demand drove higher-than-expected growth in economies like China, according to a new ADB report released on Wednesday.

The Asian Development Outlook December 2023 forecasts China's economy to expand 5.2 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast of 4.9 percent, after household consumption and public investment boosted growth in the third quarter.

The regional economy is projected to grow 4.9 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast of 4.

7 percent in September. The outlook for next year is maintained at 4.8 percent.

The growth outlook for India has been raised to 6.7 percent from 6.3 percent following faster-than-expected expansion in July-September, driven by double-digit growth in the industry.

The report says that the upgrades for China and India more than offset a lowering of the forecast for Southeast Asia, caused by lackluster performance in the manufacturing sector.

The growth outlook for Southeast Asia this year has been lowered to 4.3 percent from 4.6 percent amid weak demand for manufacturing exports.

More Stories From Business