ADB, WAPDA Discuss Financial Assistance For Water And Hydropower Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 06:02 PM

A 13-member Asian Development Bank (ADB) Mission, headed by Country Director, Progress Review Mission Mr. Yong Ye, called on WAPDA Chairman Engr Lt Gen (R) Sajjad Ghani to discuss financial assistance for water and hydropower projects, according to a WAPDA spokesman here Tuesday

The ADB Mission is on a visit to Pakistan for conducting Country Portfolio Review. It was a wrap-up meeting of the Mission with the Chairman about water and hydropower projects. The matters relating to financing of WAPDA projects, Kurram Tangi Dam Stage-II, Naulong Dam and Pattan Hydropower Project in particular, were discussed during the meeting.

Member (Finance), Member (Water), GM (C&M) Water, GM (Hydro) Planning, GM (Projects) South and GM (Projects) North also attended the meeting.

The Mission was briefed about the development portfolio of WAPDA. It was briefed that WAPDA is pursuing medium to long-term green strategies for sustained economic growth in Pakistan through water, food and energy adequacy.

It was highlighted that WAPDA’s operations are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

The Mission was also briefed about the status of Naulong Dam, Kurram Tangi Dam Stage-II and Patan Hydropower Project. In additon, Mohmand Dam, Diamer Basha Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project Stage I&II and Atta Abad Lake Hydropower Project were also presented to the Mission for consideration of financial assistance by the ADB.

Earlier, welcoming the mission, the WAPDA Chairman thanked ADB for the support, it has been rendering to WAPDA for implementation of projects in water and hydropower sectors. He expressed the hope that ADB would also provide financial assistance for WAPDA projects which are included in its development portfolio.

More Stories From Business