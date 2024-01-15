ADB’s Food Security Forum Scheduled In April To Tackle Escalating Food Crisis
The Asia and the Pacific Food Security Forum 2024 is set to take center stage from April 8 to 12, 2024, in Manila, Philippines to discuss actions for easing a worsening food crisis in the region
This pivotal event, announced by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), aims to facilitate discussions on immediate actions to alleviate the worsening food crisis and strategize for long-term food security against the adverse impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss.
The forum would serve as an opportunity to evaluate the interim performance of ADB's commitment to allocate a minimum of $14 billion of its own resources to support food security between 2022 and 2025.
Additionally, it will outline ADB's forward program on food security, forging partnerships with a diverse array of stakeholders in the Asia-Pacific region.
According to the ADB announcement, the Asia and the Pacific Food Security Forum 2024 will act as a platform for both public and private sector partners to showcase their thought leadership and innovative initiatives.
Participants will delve into discussions focused on constructing more sustainable and resilient food systems, essential for navigating the challenges of climate, food, and nature in the region.
The significance of the forum extends beyond showcasing initiatives; it is poised to foster engagement with policymakers, government officials, development practitioners, food system and climate change experts, as well as ADB staff.
These interactions aim to build robust partnerships in the realms of policies, project implementation, and research, ultimately accelerating the transformation of food systems in Asia and the Pacific.
