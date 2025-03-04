Additional Export Support Measures To Remain In Place In Belarus Till End Of 2026
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 08:31 PM
The Belarusian government has extended until the end of 2026 the use of export financing mechanisms stipulated by Council of Ministers' Resolution No. 58 as of 24 January 2023, BelTA reports citing the National Legal Internet Portal
MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Belarusian government has extended until the end of 2026 the use of export financing mechanisms stipulated by Council of Ministers' Resolution No. 58 as of 24 January 2023, BelTA reports citing the National Legal Internet Portal.
The new document provides for amendments to Resolution No. 58 “On the terms of export financing” as of 24 January 2023.
The terms of export financing are defined by Presidential Decree No. 534 “On promoting the export of goods (works, services)” as of 25 August 2006. The resolution defines the terms of export support for 2023-2026. The Development Bank and banks provide export loans to resident companies (except for leasing organizations) to manufacture and sell goods featured in the specified government list.
The amount of a loan cannot exceed the amount of an export contract (for short-term export loans) and 85% of an export contract (for long-term export loans).
Export loans are provided in Russian and Belarusian rubles. The interest rate should be at least 2/3 of the key rate of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and the refinancing rate of the National Bank of Belarus.
The document came into force on the day of its adoption and extends its effect to operations that were conducted starting from 1 January 2025.
Recent Stories
Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF
Police committed to public safety: CPO
WASA launches awareness campaign on water conservation
Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services shortlists nine government ..
Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during carnival
DPM/FM to participate in Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministe ..
Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan dropped
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
Call for joint efforts to curb foot & mouth disease
PM urges cabinet members to keep contributing towards economic stability, prospe ..
More Stories From Business
-
KP FS&HFA disposes-of substandard, hazardous food items3 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 March 20259 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar9 minutes ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 756 points5 hours ago
-
CCP a vital regulator, owning its building, strengthening as an institution: Finance Minster5 hours ago
-
Five development schemes approved5 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 March 20252 minutes ago
-
Asian stocks pare their losses after China's retaliatory tariffs2 minutes ago
-
Exports increase by 8.17% to $22.022 bln during Jul-Feb8 hours ago
-
Asian stocks tumble after Trump tariffs2 minutes ago