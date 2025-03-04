Open Menu

Additional Export Support Measures To Remain In Place In Belarus Till End Of 2026

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 08:31 PM

Additional export support measures to remain in place in Belarus till end of 2026

The Belarusian government has extended until the end of 2026 the use of export financing mechanisms stipulated by Council of Ministers' Resolution No. 58 as of 24 January 2023, BelTA reports citing the National Legal Internet Portal

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Belarusian government has extended until the end of 2026 the use of export financing mechanisms stipulated by Council of Ministers' Resolution No. 58 as of 24 January 2023, BelTA reports citing the National Legal Internet Portal.

The new document provides for amendments to Resolution No. 58 “On the terms of export financing” as of 24 January 2023.

The terms of export financing are defined by Presidential Decree No. 534 “On promoting the export of goods (works, services)” as of 25 August 2006. The resolution defines the terms of export support for 2023-2026. The Development Bank and banks provide export loans to resident companies (except for leasing organizations) to manufacture and sell goods featured in the specified government list.

The amount of a loan cannot exceed the amount of an export contract (for short-term export loans) and 85% of an export contract (for long-term export loans).

Export loans are provided in Russian and Belarusian rubles. The interest rate should be at least 2/3 of the key rate of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and the refinancing rate of the National Bank of Belarus.

The document came into force on the day of its adoption and extends its effect to operations that were conducted starting from 1 January 2025.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF

Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF

4 minutes ago
 Police committed to public safety: CPO

Police committed to public safety: CPO

8 minutes ago
 WASA launches awareness campaign on water conserva ..

WASA launches awareness campaign on water conservation

8 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Servi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services shortlists nine government ..

17 minutes ago
 Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during car ..

Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during carnival

8 minutes ago
 DPM/FM to participate in Extraordinary Session of ..

DPM/FM to participate in Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministe ..

4 minutes ago
Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in ..

Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

48 minutes ago
 Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan drop ..

Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan dropped

26 minutes ago
 Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in ..

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

1 hour ago
 Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

2 hours ago
 Call for joint efforts to curb foot & mouth diseas ..

Call for joint efforts to curb foot & mouth disease

13 minutes ago
 PM urges cabinet members to keep contributing towa ..

PM urges cabinet members to keep contributing towards economic stability, prospe ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business