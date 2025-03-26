Additional Taxes On Consumers Using Solar Systems Postponed
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2025 | 06:02 PM
Federal government directs the officials concerned to review net metering, sources say
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2025) A good news for the citizens as approval of the additional taxes on consumers using solar systems has been postponed; the sources close to the development said.
The sources said that the federal government directed the relevant officials to review of the net metering policy.
They said that the prime minister and federal ministers opposed imposing additional taxes on the solar system users. The PM also directed the Energy Minister to review the net metering policy.
It may be mentioned here that under the new net metering policy, the consumers were to pay only 10 rupees per unit for electricity purchase, along with tax clauses.
On March 13, 2025, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here approved a set of amendments to the existing net-metering regulations aimed at reducing the growing financial burden on grid consumers.
According to a statement by finance division, the ECC meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and was attended by Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari; Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh; Minister for Petroleum, Ali Parvez Malik, along with federal secretaries and senior officials from relevant ministries and divisions.
Recent Stories
Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed
Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..
Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre
Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka through education, welfare init ..
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating ..
CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East
Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan
AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..
Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..
DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak
More Stories From Business
-
Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed5 minutes ago
-
18 minutes ago
-
Haroon urges improving local manufacturing of automobile parts18 minutes ago
-
SECP seeks stakeholders' feedback on draft certification regulations2 hours ago
-
Finance minister calls for inclusive, equitable globalization for benefiting developing economies2 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs317,800 per tola2 hours ago
-
KP Govt mulls over formation of power regulatory authority3 hours ago
-
IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first review of $7b Extended Fund Facility6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 202510 hours ago