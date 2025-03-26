Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed

(@Abdulla99267510)

Federal government directs the officials concerned to review net metering, sources say

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2025) A good news for the citizens as approval of the additional taxes on consumers using solar systems has been postponed; the sources close to the development said.

The sources said that the federal government directed the relevant officials to review of the net metering policy.

They said that the prime minister and federal ministers opposed imposing additional taxes on the solar system users. The PM also directed the Energy Minister to review the net metering policy.

It may be mentioned here that under the new net metering policy, the consumers were to pay only 10 rupees per unit for electricity purchase, along with tax clauses.

On March 13, 2025, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here approved a set of amendments to the existing net-metering regulations aimed at reducing the growing financial burden on grid consumers.

According to a statement by finance division, the ECC meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and was attended by Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari; Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh; Minister for Petroleum, Ali Parvez Malik, along with federal secretaries and senior officials from relevant ministries and divisions.