Adeel Siddiqui Of UBG Elected Unopposed VP FPCCI From Sindh Seat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:02 PM

Adeel Siddiqui of UBG elected unopposed VP FPCCI from Sindh seat

Adeel Siddiqui of United Business Group( UBG) Monday was elected unopposed Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry from Sindh seat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Adeel Siddiqui of United Business Group( UBG) Monday was elected unopposed Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry from Sindh seat.

Chairman UBG and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik greeting Adeel Siddiqi said by the grace of Allah all chambers of entire province of Sindh have reposed full confidence in the policies of the group by electing educated and dedicated person as their leader who will definitely serve the business community at all local, provincial and national levels, said a press release received here on Monday.

He said that the alliance of UBG with the National Business Group led by Zahid Husssin will yield positive results and ultimately lead to sweeping federation elections across the country with a thumping majority.

He said that 80 percent voters from Punjab, KPK, Sindh and Baluchistan have announced their full fledged open support to the entire UBG panel.

SM Muneer, UBG patron -in -chief said that his rival Businessman panel despite their best efforts could not get a candidate in whole of province against Adeel Siddiqui because traders and chambers have rejected their one man show and anti business community policies of outgoing President Anjum Nisar.

Vice President elect Adeel Siddiqui expressing his wholehearted gratitude to all voters and supporters said he will live upto their aspirations and help address the problems being confronted by them on top priority and tow the group policies mainly aimed at welfare and betterment of business community besides accelerating economic activities in addition to put engine of growth in motion.

