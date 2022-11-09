UrduPoint.com

Adidas Estimates Losses From Leaving Russia At Over $100Mln In Q3

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Adidas Estimates Losses From Leaving Russia at Over $100Mln in Q3

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) German sportswear manufacturer Adidas said on Wednesday that its loss in revenue as a result of withdrawal from the Russian market was over 100 million Euros ($100.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022.

"The company's decision to suspend its own operations in Russia at the end of Q1 significantly reduced revenues by more than 100 million during the third quarter, particularly impacting the company's direct-to-consumer business," Adidas said in a press release to a fresh financial report.

The press release also said that "the bottom-line development during the quarter reflects several one-off costs totaling almost 300 million on the net income level," and that the majority of these costs reflect the company's decision to shut down its operation on the Russian market.

On March 9, Adidas announced the suspension of its operation in Russia, following suit of many foreign companies which left in response to Moscow's launching of its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

