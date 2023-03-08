Adidas Reports Net Income Down 71% in 2022 Year-on-Year

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) German sportswear giant Adidas' net income attributable to shareholders fell by 71% to 612 million Euros ($645 million) in 2022 year-on-year, the company's financial report showed on Wednesday.

The company's sales grew by 6% to 22.5 billion euros in 2022, while earnings per share decreased by 83% to 1.25 euro compared to 7.47 euro in 2021.

In the fourth quarter alone, the company reported net loss attributable to shareholders of 512 million euros, whereas it had net income of 202 million euros over the same period in 2021. At the same time, quarterly sales increased by 1.3% year-on-year and amounted to 5.2 billion euros.

The company forecasts its revenue decrease will amount to 10%, with an operating loss of around 700 million euros in 2023.