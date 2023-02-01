The Administrator of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Muhammad Farooq Khan has directed the tax officials to endeavour to improve the corporation's revenue collection

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Administrator of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Muhammad Farooq Khan has directed the tax officials to endeavour to improve the corporation's revenue collection.

At a meeting at the HMC's office here on Tuesday, Khan emphasized on the need of improving the tax collection in order to help the come out of the financial straits.

"We can overcome the financial crisis only if the tax department increases the tax collection," he observed.

The Director Tax Department Salman Loond informed the meeting that the department had started to take action against the defaulters who had not paid rents of the properties like shops and flats.

He assured the recovery was also being made from the contractors for advertisement and car parking as well as from the users of footpaths like the business placing power generators and traders selling their goods on the footpaths.

Loond said the recovery teams were reaching out to the tenants and the traders using the footpaths to recover the dues.

The Administrator also directed the tax officers to ensure regular attendance of the staff.