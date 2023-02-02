Adnan Jalil allotted portfolio of Industries, Technical Education, Revenue

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):Adnan Jalil has been allotted the portfolio of Industries, Technical Education and Revenue in the caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said an official notification issued here on Thursday.

Adnan Jalil, a former Edwardian has his Master's and Post-Graduation in International Business Administration from London. He is the son of late veteran politician Haji Mohammad Adeel.

After completing his education, he joined the banking sector and worked for five years on the commercial and consumer side and also remained associated with PC Peshawar.

For the last 20 years, he is running his own business with the name of Al-Jabran Enterprise.

He has also remained Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and President of Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Industries and had headed various committees of the apex trade body as convener.

He also served as a member of the Board of Directors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC), KP-BoIT and SME Bank.