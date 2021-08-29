UrduPoint.com

Adnan Jalil Nominated As Central VP BMP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Adnan Jalil nominated as central VP BMP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :President, Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries, Mohammad Adnan Jalil has been elected as central vice president of business Man Panel (BMP), said a press release issued here on Sunday.

According to general secretary BMP, Haji Ghulam Ali, the decision was taken during the meeting of the Core Committee, BMP held in Lahore with Chairman, Anjum Nisar in the chair.

Mohammad Adnan Jalil is the son of late veteran politician Senator Haji Mohammad Adeel.

Those who attended were included President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Nasir Hayat Maggoon, Haji Ghulam Ali, Khawaja Shah Zeb, Akram Sultan Chawla, Zakria Usman, Sheikh Aslam, Mohammad Zahid Shah, Sheikh Shabir, Munsha Ghani Usman and others.

The meeting discussed matters relating to FPCCI elections in detail and unanimously elected Sultan Chawla as Chief Patron and Adnan Jalil and Mirza Abdul Rehman as vice presidents respectively.

