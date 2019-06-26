UrduPoint.com
'ADS An Excellent Opportunity To Declare Undisclosed Assets'

Wed 26th June 2019

'ADS an excellent opportunity to declare undisclosed assets'

Asset Declaration Scheme (ADS) 2019 is a very beneficial option for all those who have not yet declared their assets fair and transparently

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Asset Declaration Scheme (ADS) 2019 is a very beneficial option for all those who have not yet declared their assets fair and transparently.

Now, they can make their assets legitimate by declaring them whether these exist within or outside the country, Commissioner (Inland Revenue) Corporate Tax Office Lahore Zone-III, Dr. Erfa Iqbal stated this while briefing representatives of trade and industry here on Wednesday.

Dr Erfa Iqbal said that this scheme was aimed at allowing inclusion of non-documented economy in the taxation system as well as to promote economic revival and growth by encouraging a culture of the tax compliance.

She urged that business community should take full benefit of this scheme to bring their undeclared assets into documented economy.

She added, the scheme was unique from previous schemes as it also provided for the declaration of Benami assets. This had been made possible only after the promulgation of Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017 which provided for confiscation of Benami assets and imprisonment of the holder along-with fines. The last date for declaration is June 30, 2019, she added.

A number of companies and their directors are outreached to apprise them about the scheme. Team comprising Additional Commissioner Attique-ur-Rehman and Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Corporate Office Lahore Zone-III Ms Sana Ghous, under the team lead Dr Erfa Iqbal are running the awareness campaign among existing and potential taxpayers.

