UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Advanced Development Zone To Be Created In Russia's Floods-Hit Tulun Town -Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 04:50 PM

Advanced Development Zone to Be Created in Russia's Floods-Hit Tulun Town -Prime Minister

GORKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) An advanced development zone will be created in Russia's Siberian town of Tulun, affected by floods this summer, to diversify its economy and attract investment, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday.

Devastating floods battered Russia's Irkutsk Region in late June, resulting in 26 deaths, leaving four people missing and over 45,000 injured, and affecting almost 11,000 residential buildings. Tulun was among the most affected cities. As new floods hit the region in July, 233 houses were inundated near Tulun alone.

"One more document that I have signed is [a document on creating an] advanced development zone in the Irkutsk region's Tulun," Medvedev said at a meeting with deputy prime ministers.

The government keeps providing necessary assistance, contributing to mitigation of consequences of the natural disaster, the prime minister added.

"However, the territory should receive its own development mechanisms anyway to diversify the local economy, attract additional investment to the region, and to decrease the mono-town's dependence on the local economic mainstay," Medvedev added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Russia Tulun Irkutsk June July Government

Recent Stories

16th Annual Fulbright Alumni Conference Celebrates ..

14 minutes ago

Women’s cycling in UAE set for a boost as Dubai ..

34 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Combating Counterfeit Drugs and Prom ..

34 minutes ago

NAB seeks time from LHC to submit reply in Maryam ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan v England Women’s T20Is begin on Tuesda ..

42 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Sheikh ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.