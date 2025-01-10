Advanced transportation provides robust foundation for global, regional trade: CEO DP World Group

Group Chairman and CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem has said that advanced transportation is not just a network but a robust foundation for global and regional trade as well as inclusive development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Group Chairman and CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem has said that advanced transportation is not just a network but a robust foundation for global and regional trade as well as inclusive development.

Addressing at a seminar on the theme "Regional Trade and Emerging Opportunities on the Horizon" organized by Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA) with the collaboration of National Logistics Corporation (NLC) here, he highlighted the importance of investing in infrastructure and leveraging modern digital technologies to ensure seamless trade.

The Chairman DP World said that an integrated and digitally standardized global supply chain network is the only path to progress. Investments in trade logistics systems can enhance the region's competitive standing, he added.

The objective of the seminar was to strengthen regional connectivity and promote mutual cooperation to unlock opportunities for overall economic development, said a statement issued here Friday. Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, was the chief guest, while Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, participated as a distinguished guest.

Ambassadors from regional countries discussed efforts to improve connectivity within their respective nations.

They emphasized the importance of harmonized policies, infrastructure development, and the removal of trade barriers to sustainably integrate regional markets, it further said.

The participants discussed trade in industrial and agricultural products, energy cooperation, and the promotion of tourism in the region. They highlighted Pakistan's geographical position as a vital asset, serving as a gateway to Central Asia. They agreed that strong connectivity is essential for regional development.

The speakers expressed hope that the recommendations presented during the seminar would pave the way for future strategies to transform regional challenges into opportunities, ushering in a new era of economic growth.

A panel discussion was also held during the seminar, in which topics like inadequate transport infrastructure, regulatory complexities, security concerns, and geographical challenges came under discussion.

They speakers underscored the need to use modern technologies to streamline customs processes, facilitate the movement of goods, and simplify cross-border trade.

The seminar was attended by foreign diplomats, government officials, and representatives from the industrial sector.