Adviser to PM on Finance & Governor SBP holds an interactive session

(@FahadShabbir)

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul HafeezShaikh and Governor, State Bank of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) Adviser to the Prime Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor, State Bank of Pakistan,. Reza Baqir had aninteractive session with the Executive Directors of the IMF from G-7countries (i.e.

United States, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Italy, Japanand Germany), China, Russia and Switzerland, in their recent visit toWashington.

They apprised the ED's of the on-going reform process under theIMF Program in Pakistan and the Government's strong commitment to itssuccessful implementation.

The IMF Board Members shared their thoughts andappreciated the Government's resolve to stabilize and revive the economy.They also appreciated the Government's focus on social safety programs forthe vulnerable segments and measures taken for curtailing expenditure andbroadening of the tax base in the recent budget.