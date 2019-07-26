UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Adviser To PM On Finance & Governor SBP Holds An Interactive Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:41 PM

Adviser to PM on Finance & Governor SBP holds an interactive session

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul HafeezShaikh and Governor, State Bank of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) Adviser to the Prime Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor, State Bank of Pakistan,. Reza Baqir had aninteractive session with the Executive Directors of the IMF from G-7countries (i.e.

United States, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Italy, Japanand Germany), China, Russia and Switzerland, in their recent visit toWashington.

They apprised the ED's of the on-going reform process under theIMF Program in Pakistan and the Government's strong commitment to itssuccessful implementation.

The IMF Board Members shared their thoughts andappreciated the Government's resolve to stabilize and revive the economy.They also appreciated the Government's focus on social safety programs forthe vulnerable segments and measures taken for curtailing expenditure andbroadening of the tax base in the recent budget.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Prime Minister Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Russia China Canada Budget France Visit Germany Italy United Kingdom United States Switzerland From Government

Recent Stories

Defending champ Manuel storms to world 100m freest ..

2 minutes ago

Nine held in Myanmar in Rakhine rebel fundraising ..

2 minutes ago

Two bodies of tourists recovered in Mansehra

2 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 797 road accident ..

2 minutes ago

Operation against encroachments, wall-chalking in ..

2 minutes ago

Germany to provide Financial Assistance worth PKR ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.