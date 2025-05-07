Adviser To PM On Privatization Meets Global Investment Leaders
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 10:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatization and Chairman of the Privatization Commission, Muhammad Ali, held a series of high-level meetings in London with global investment leaders to advance Pakistan’s privatization agenda and attract strategic foreign investment.
In a highly engaging breakfast meeting with Jonathan Bond, Managing Partner of TTB Partners — a prominent investment firm operating out of Hong Kong and London — Ali outlined the upcoming investment opportunities within Pakistan’s privatization program.
Jonathan bond expressed strong interest from Chinese and Asian investors, particularly in critical sectors such as minerals mining, aviation, and power.
The Adviser extended a formal invitation to TTB Partners to visit Pakistan for further dialogue aimed at deepening collaboration and accelerating project execution.
Continuing his strategic outreach, Muhammad Ali also met with senior executives from STJ Partners, including Vice Chairman David Jennison, Partners Angelo Morganti and Mike Harris, CFO Shayan Siddiqui, and Yvan Tchikine.
The discussion focused on a wide range of privatisation opportunities spanning mining, aviation, insurance, energy exploration, and power.
STJ Partners offered insightful recommendations on transaction structuring and best practices for engaging global investors.
Both sides discussed frameworks to enhance investor confidence and improve regulatory processes, signalling a mutual commitment to making Pakistan a competitive destination for international capital.
In a further boost to Pakistan’s outreach efforts, Muhammad Ali welcomed a senior delegation from Barclays led by Thomas Cowen, Managing Director and Head of Sell-Side M&A, and Daanish Bhimjee, Managing Director. Barclays, one of the top investment banks in the UK and US, expressed strong interest in Pakistan’s economic reforms and privatisation efforts, with a particular focus on the insurance sector.
The Adviser provided an in-depth briefing on Pakistan’s privatization roadmap and highlighted the government’s readiness to engage credible global partners in this transformational journey. Both parties agreed to maintain open lines of communication and explore concrete opportunities for collaboration going forward.
These engagements reflect the growing international confidence in Pakistan’s economic trajectory and the government’s strong resolve to foster strategic investment partnerships across priority sectors.
