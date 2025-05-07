Open Menu

Adviser To PM On Privatization Meets Global Investment Leaders

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 10:11 PM

Adviser to PM on Privatization meets global investment leaders

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatization and Chairman of the Privatization Commission, Muhammad Ali, held a series of high-level meetings in London with global investment leaders to advance Pakistan’s privatization agenda and attract strategic foreign investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatization and Chairman of the Privatization Commission, Muhammad Ali, held a series of high-level meetings in London with global investment leaders to advance Pakistan’s privatization agenda and attract strategic foreign investment.

In a highly engaging breakfast meeting with Jonathan Bond, Managing Partner of TTB Partners — a prominent investment firm operating out of Hong Kong and London — Ali outlined the upcoming investment opportunities within Pakistan’s privatization program.

Jonathan bond expressed strong interest from Chinese and Asian investors, particularly in critical sectors such as minerals mining, aviation, and power.

The Adviser extended a formal invitation to TTB Partners to visit Pakistan for further dialogue aimed at deepening collaboration and accelerating project execution.

Continuing his strategic outreach, Muhammad Ali also met with senior executives from STJ Partners, including Vice Chairman David Jennison, Partners Angelo Morganti and Mike Harris, CFO Shayan Siddiqui, and Yvan Tchikine.

The discussion focused on a wide range of privatisation opportunities spanning mining, aviation, insurance, energy exploration, and power.

STJ Partners offered insightful recommendations on transaction structuring and best practices for engaging global investors.

Both sides discussed frameworks to enhance investor confidence and improve regulatory processes, signalling a mutual commitment to making Pakistan a competitive destination for international capital.

In a further boost to Pakistan’s outreach efforts, Muhammad Ali welcomed a senior delegation from Barclays led by Thomas Cowen, Managing Director and Head of Sell-Side M&A, and Daanish Bhimjee, Managing Director. Barclays, one of the top investment banks in the UK and US, expressed strong interest in Pakistan’s economic reforms and privatisation efforts, with a particular focus on the insurance sector.

The Adviser provided an in-depth briefing on Pakistan’s privatization roadmap and highlighted the government’s readiness to engage credible global partners in this transformational journey. Both parties agreed to maintain open lines of communication and explore concrete opportunities for collaboration going forward.

These engagements reflect the growing international confidence in Pakistan’s economic trajectory and the government’s strong resolve to foster strategic investment partnerships across priority sectors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

IHC acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

IHC acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

3 minutes ago
 CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islama ..

CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islamabad’s development

20 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb hails armed forces, condemns In ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb hails armed forces, condemns Indian aggression

3 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets UK's Minister ..

3 minutes ago
 LCCI organizes solidarity walk to support Pakistan ..

LCCI organizes solidarity walk to support Pakistan Armed Forces

3 minutes ago
 Adviser to PM on Privatization meets global invest ..

Adviser to PM on Privatization meets global investment leaders

3 minutes ago
IHC grants time to MCI to construct market for car ..

IHC grants time to MCI to construct market for cart vendors

16 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches Student Life ..

16 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets on UK's Minist ..

16 minutes ago
 Murree rally shows solidarity with Pak Army

Murree rally shows solidarity with Pak Army

16 minutes ago
 Law makers slam India for cowardly attacks on Paki ..

Law makers slam India for cowardly attacks on Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 PPP Azad Kashmir leader condemns Indian bombing on ..

PPP Azad Kashmir leader condemns Indian bombing on unarmed civilians

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business