Adviser To Prime Minister On Finance And Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh , IMF Director Discuss Implementation Of Fund Program

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh , IMF director discuss implementation of Fund program

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and members of Pakistani delegation met International Monetary Fund's Director Middle East and Central Asia Department (MCD), Jihad Azour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and members of Pakistani delegation met International Monetary Fund's Director middle East and Central Asia Department (MCD), Jihad Azour.

According to Finance Ministry's short statement, they discussed the ongoing implementation of the IMF programme.

The IMF director appreciated the progress made towards stablization of Pakistan's economy and government's commitment to the reform process.

