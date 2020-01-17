Adviser to Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Commerce, Textile and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood urges Electric Vehicles (EC) to be made in Pakistan

Adviser to Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Commerce, Textile and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood urged that "Made in Pakistan" will be supported in each policy including Electric Vehicle (EV) Manufacturing,which is only way forward

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Commerce, Textile and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood urged that "Made in Pakistan" will be supported in each policy including Electric Vehicle (EV) Manufacturing,which is only way forward.

The imports will be discouraged and provision of job to youth will be targeted while aiming to achieve environmental goals in the country, he said.

Adviser to Prime Minister chaired 30th meeting of Auto Industry Development Committee (AIDC) to discuss local manufacturing Electric Vehicles on 16th January 2020 organized by Engineering Development board (EDB) Ministry of Industries and Production,said a statement issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

All major stakeholders including Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), Pakistan Association of Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), Senior officials from Ministry of Industries and Production, Engineering Development Board, Federal Board of Revenue, Planning Commission of Pakistan, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Commerce, leading car manufacturers, truck and bus manufacturers, 2-3 wheeler manufacturers attended the meeting While the adviser to PM also emphasized that the policy will be prepared to best suit the needs of our country.

He said that that in addition, the investment made in the part manufacturing will also be safeguarded.

Explaining the importance of EVs, he emphasized that synchronized efforts are required to shift to EVs in order to achieve best possible results Replying to a query by PAMA, the adviser announced that ELECTRIC Vehicle (EV) Policy is the domain of Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) as per rules of business and EDB has been designated at the secretariat of EV Policy.

He authorized preparation of policy to EDB and submission of first draft within a months' time.

Entire automotive sector expressed relief on the announcement by the adviser that the task is handed over to a technical organization which is most relevant body working for promotion of automotive sector. On the occasion, various tariff and non-tariff proposals were discussed in the meeting.

The participants were of the view that adviser may grant them 15-20 days for submission of concrete proposals on local manufacturing of EVs.

Chairman EDB advised the participants from various segments of automotive sector to expedite submission of their proposals to EDB in view of the timeline given by the Adviser.

The investment under the Auto Development Policy (ADP 2016-21), proposals by various companies to invest in EVs under ADP, standardization of equipment, promotion of localization, exports of parts and components in long run, employment generation and positive impact on national exchequer were the main discussion points in the meeting.

On behalf of entire automotive sector, Chairman EDB thanked Adviser for attending the meeting in person to clarify doubts about preparation of EV Policy. CEO EDD ensured submission of first draft of the policy to MoIP within stipulated time frame.