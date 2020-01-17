UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Adviser To Prime Minister On Industries And Production, Commerce, Textile And Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood Urges Electric Vehicles (EC) To Be Made In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:48 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Commerce, Textile and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood urges Electric Vehicles (EC) to be made in Pakistan

Adviser to Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Commerce, Textile and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood urged that "Made in Pakistan" will be supported in each policy including Electric Vehicle (EV) Manufacturing,which is only way forward

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Commerce, Textile and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood urged that "Made in Pakistan" will be supported in each policy including Electric Vehicle (EV) Manufacturing,which is only way forward.

The imports will be discouraged and provision of job to youth will be targeted while aiming to achieve environmental goals in the country, he said.

Adviser to Prime Minister chaired 30th meeting of Auto Industry Development Committee (AIDC) to discuss local manufacturing Electric Vehicles on 16th January 2020 organized by Engineering Development board (EDB) Ministry of Industries and Production,said a statement issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

All major stakeholders including Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), Pakistan Association of Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), Senior officials from Ministry of Industries and Production, Engineering Development Board, Federal Board of Revenue, Planning Commission of Pakistan, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Commerce, leading car manufacturers, truck and bus manufacturers, 2-3 wheeler manufacturers attended the meeting While the adviser to PM also emphasized that the policy will be prepared to best suit the needs of our country.

He said that that in addition, the investment made in the part manufacturing will also be safeguarded.

Explaining the importance of EVs, he emphasized that synchronized efforts are required to shift to EVs in order to achieve best possible results Replying to a query by PAMA, the adviser announced that ELECTRIC Vehicle (EV) Policy is the domain of Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) as per rules of business and EDB has been designated at the secretariat of EV Policy.

He authorized preparation of policy to EDB and submission of first draft within a months' time.

Entire automotive sector expressed relief on the announcement by the adviser that the task is handed over to a technical organization which is most relevant body working for promotion of automotive sector. On the occasion, various tariff and non-tariff proposals were discussed in the meeting.

The participants were of the view that adviser may grant them 15-20 days for submission of concrete proposals on local manufacturing of EVs.

Chairman EDB advised the participants from various segments of automotive sector to expedite submission of their proposals to EDB in view of the timeline given by the Adviser.

The investment under the Auto Development Policy (ADP 2016-21), proposals by various companies to invest in EVs under ADP, standardization of equipment, promotion of localization, exports of parts and components in long run, employment generation and positive impact on national exchequer were the main discussion points in the meeting.

On behalf of entire automotive sector, Chairman EDB thanked Adviser for attending the meeting in person to clarify doubts about preparation of EV Policy. CEO EDD ensured submission of first draft of the policy to MoIP within stipulated time frame.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Exports Business Vehicles Vehicle Car Job January May FBR 2020 Commerce Textile From Industry Best Employment

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Rapid action needed to tackle climate c ..

5 minutes ago

Local Press: Hats off to the UAE’s teams of resc ..

5 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

1 minute ago

Pompeo, Esper Call on South Korea to Increase Spen ..

1 minute ago

Buoyant mood, upbeat data help lift most Asia stoc ..

1 minute ago

Revival of US military training programme for Paki ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.