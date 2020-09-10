Advisor briefed on PSW progress

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was briefed here on Thursday about the progress on the Pakistan Single Window (PSW).

He was chairing the 5th meeting of the PSW Steering Committee here at the FBR Headquarters, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry. The adviser was updated that the steering committee on PSW had met four times and the decisions taken during the 4th�meeting were mostly implemented.

The advisor was informed that the PSW Bill 2020 had been introduced in the Parliament while the modified PC-I has been approved by the CDWP.

Accordingly, the PSW Company has been incorporated and the hiring process for filling up the top positions has been initiated while a development team was working on to roll out the first phase of the PSW system in the current financial year and in this regard negotiations were underway with NADRA, SECP and 1 link for information exchange.

The Chair gave approval for giving directives to Ministries to finalize BRS/Policy intervention September 15 and appoint focal persons and, for modification of previous decision of the steering committee to allow hiring in PSW Company as per relevant law, rules and guidelines of SECP.