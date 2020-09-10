UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Advisor Briefed On PSW Progress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:38 PM

Advisor briefed on PSW progress

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was briefed here on Thursday about the progress on the Pakistan Single Window (PSW)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was briefed here on Thursday about the progress on the Pakistan Single Window (PSW).

He was chairing the 5th meeting of the PSW Steering Committee here at the FBR Headquarters, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry. The adviser was updated that the steering committee on PSW had met four times and the decisions taken during the 4th�meeting were mostly implemented.

The advisor was informed that the PSW Bill 2020 had been introduced in the Parliament while the modified PC-I has been approved by the CDWP.

Accordingly, the PSW Company has been incorporated and the hiring process for filling up the top positions has been initiated while a development team was working on to roll out the first phase of the PSW system in the current financial year and in this regard negotiations were underway with NADRA, SECP and 1 link for information exchange.

The Chair gave approval for giving directives to Ministries to finalize BRS/Policy intervention September 15 and appoint focal persons and, for modification of previous decision of the steering committee to allow hiring in PSW Company as per relevant law, rules and guidelines of SECP.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exchange Parliament Company Progress September FBR 2020 Top

Recent Stories

Sarfraz Ahmad responses to criticism over refusal ..

15 minutes ago

Massive fire erupts at Beirut's port

6 seconds ago

Need stressed to supplement govt's efforts of enro ..

7 seconds ago

Rain-hit rural areas betrayed, ignored : PTI Leade ..

9 seconds ago

Japan, Pakistan agree to foster cooperation in IT& ..

10 seconds ago

River Indus continuous to run furious: FFC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.