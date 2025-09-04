Open Menu

Advisor To Finance Minister Urges Youth To Drive Pakistan’s Digital Future

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad on Thursday emphasized the vital role of Pakistan’s youth in shaping the country’s digital economy.

Addressing the Skill-Up Batch-II Graduation Ceremony at Iqra University Karachi, he congratulated the 80 graduates who successfully completed their eight-week training and lauded their hard work in diverse fields such as web development, digital marketing, video editing and animation, under the mentorship of industry experts, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

“Youngsters are the achievers. They bring innovation and ideas. Now is the time to step out, make your name, and create an impact to strengthen Pakistan’s digital industry,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of skill-based learning, Schehzad lauded Iqra University’s Centre of Research and Entrepreneurship (IU-CORE) for offering a platform that equips young people with freelancing and entrepreneurial skills.

He noted that Pakistan’s freelancing industry was already thriving globally, contributing billions in revenue, but stressed that “a lot had yet to be achieved and our youngsters would reach that milestone in the near future.”

Encouraging the graduates, he advised them to embrace challenges, learn from setbacks, and channel criticism into positive energy. “Obstacles are part of the journey. Failures unleash your true potential. Be the risk-taker as the young population will build a stronger economy for this country,” he remarked.

The event was also attended by Professor Dr Nassar Ikram, Vice Chancellor of Iqra University, and Waqar Siddiqui, renowned content creator and YouTuber, as Guest of Honor.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates to graduates of Skill-Up Batch-II, who excelled in courses including mobile app development, web development, video editing, animation, and vlogging.

