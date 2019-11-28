UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:50 PM

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Thursday felicitated Chief Executive of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq for conducting 11th consecutive 'Interiors Pakistan' exhibitions successfully across the country to promote local furniture sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Thursday felicitated Chief Executive of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq for conducting 11th consecutive 'Interiors Pakistan' exhibitions successfully across the country to promote local furniture sector.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of 3-day 11th "Interiors Pakistan Expo", Abdul Razak Dawood said the PFC events were boosting economy through domestic and international visitation, facilitating small business growth by connecting buyers and sellers, knowledge sharing leading to innovation and business collaboration and providing a platform for international trade and investment," said a press release issued here today.

He said that during expo visit, he has seen that furniture industry has full potential for boosting export provided they focus more on its quality at par with international standards.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is very clear to provide best possible excellent package of incentives to fully encourage the private sector to push up volume of export.

He asked PFC chief to come up with concrete and viable proposals so corrective and result oriented measures were taken timely to achieve the targets as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

He said always feel free to visit him for help accelerate the pace of economic growth in the country and he is all the time ready to provide the business a viable cushion for ease of doing business.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq expressing his gratitude for this warm encouraging message said PFC would extend all support to the government for implementing its economic policies in the country besides strengthening public-private partnership to promote exports.

He said the business community is much optimistic that the economy of the country would be revived soon under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the Pakistan furniture industry had a great future and: "We predict that the increased exposure through Interiors Pakistan will highlight the skill and talent in the country in future too". He said Interior's Pakistan was a step towards initiating international trade exhibitions and also to enhance possibility to participate in international exhibitions as a collaborative industry from Pakistan.

Mian Kashif said the PFC is also continuing its work to develop a Pakistani presence in more countries and to act as the focal point for Pakistani furniture designers and manufacturers to enter international market. "However, it required concerted efforts to ensure that raw material was available, skills were taught and quality control was achieved," he added.

