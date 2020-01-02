UrduPoint.com
Advisor To The Prime Minister On Commerce And Industry Abdul Razak Dawood Asks Seafood Exporters To Avail Chinese Offer

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood Thursday asked the country's seafood exporters to take advantage of Chinese offer for Pakistanis to send seafood to the Western China.

"Due to extreme weather conditions in Western China, fruits, vegetables, and seafood can't be shipped from Eastern China the Chinese government has initiated two flights per week from Pakistan which will carry 60,000 tons of seafood," he said in his tweet message.

This is a golden chance for Pakistani exporters to take advantage of this seasonal opportunity, he added.

