Advisor to US President, PCJCCI discuss trilateral relations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Advisor to President of the United States of America, His Excellency Shahid Ahmed Khan discussed trilateral relations among America, Pakistan and China here at Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Secretariat, on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by PCJCCI executive committee members and many top notch business leaders from Pakistan and China.

On this occasion PCJCCI President Moazzam Ghurki said that America and China are super powers which can complement Pakistan's economy in many fields, therefore, they should help in enhancing trade and economic ties with Pakistan to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

Chairman of PCJCCI's Standing Committee on Diplomatic & Government Relations and Gwadar Tourism Promotion & CPEC Projects, Ali Raza Rizvi said that Pakistan's business climate has areas which need to be strengthened including regulation, intellectual property protection, and taxation. The United States of America and China should help Pakistan to achieve business climate enhancements and also help in promoting business linkages between the private sectors of both countries.

Shahid Ahmed Khan exchanged his views by saying that United States has been Pakistan's largest export market � importing more than $5 billion in Pakistani goods in 2021, far surpassing any other country.

The US has also been a leading investor in Pakistan for the past 20 years. He added that in the most recent fiscal year, US direct investment in Pakistan increased by 50 percent � the highest in over a decade. Major US investments are concentrated in consumer goods, chemicals, energy, agriculture, business process out-sourcing, transportation, and communications, he added.

He stressed that a delegation of China and Pakistan must visit America to see the potential for business ideas and investment opportunities and assured that US embassy would provide them all possible support and cooperation.

While the joint chamber's Vice President Hamza Khalid said that Pakistan considers America as most important country for trade and their support and help in initiating innovative business ideas would definitely help in stabilizing the economy of Pakistan.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, said that PCJCCI aims to enhance regional connectivity by enhancing bilateral and trilateral trade relations among the countries.